Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $15.26 Million in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 658,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Indivior at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.42. Indivior PLC has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

