Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $20.88 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,665,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $10.32 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

