Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Cut by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Aptiv worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Aptiv by 57.4% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 63,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 19,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

