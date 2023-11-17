Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $167.20 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,398 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of iRhythm Technologies worth $167,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IRTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
