Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 119,254 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 273.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,390,000 after buying an additional 7,928,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,141,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,289,000 after purchasing an additional 547,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,538,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,793,000.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

