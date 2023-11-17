Clarius Group LLC Sells 414 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.07. The company has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $1.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.