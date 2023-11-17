Clarius Group LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.89. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

