Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 30,672 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

