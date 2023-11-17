Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 123.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,655,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,867 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 35.1% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 142,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $18,240,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

DHR stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

