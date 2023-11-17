Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 414 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $239.02 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

