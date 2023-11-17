Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,549 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

