Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 155.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

