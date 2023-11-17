Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $246.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.23 and a 12-month high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.