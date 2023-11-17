Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.