Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RY opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

