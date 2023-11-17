Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $472.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

