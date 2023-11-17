Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,043 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after buying an additional 38,755 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,018,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $233.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.52. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.