Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,053 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

C stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.