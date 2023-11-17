Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $796.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $818.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

