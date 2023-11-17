Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 4,842 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 22.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $251,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $76,323. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

