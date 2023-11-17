ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.53. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.