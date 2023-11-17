YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $264,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after buying an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,361,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $289.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.82. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.43.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

