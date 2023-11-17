International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

