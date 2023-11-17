Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 895.4% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 211,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 190,243 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 550,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $295,000.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

