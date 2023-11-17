Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 67,247 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,247 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $287,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.75. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $159.25.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

