Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 54,237 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,237 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,065,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 925,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 158,494 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

