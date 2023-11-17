Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,355,000 after buying an additional 4,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,674 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,960,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

