Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 1,571 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TLT opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.