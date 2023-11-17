13,102 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 92,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BLV stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.