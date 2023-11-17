Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $48,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 130.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $295.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

