Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $22.11 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Commvault Systems worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

CVLT opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $67,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $411,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $411,211.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $687,680.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,291,563.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $902,501. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

