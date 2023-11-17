Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,095,611 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,611 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 4.08% of Skeena Resources worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Skeena Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 7.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

SKE opened at $3.99 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

