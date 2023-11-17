Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.53 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of H&R Block worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $44.73 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HRB

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.