Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4,159.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,651 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,151 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of SEA worth $23,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

