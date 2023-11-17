861 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,633,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $303.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,822 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

