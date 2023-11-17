Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 435.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,469.55 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,485.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,296.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,266.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.