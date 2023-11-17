Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Shares of SPGI opened at $403.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.27. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

