Nwam LLC Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,959,000 after purchasing an additional 642,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

