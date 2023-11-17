Nwam LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 153.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RWK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 81,469 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,585,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,665,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average is $93.54. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.