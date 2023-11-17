Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,637,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ferguson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 55,644 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.8 %

Ferguson stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $171.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.31 and its 200 day moving average is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

