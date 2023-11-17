Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $27.69 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,959 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $27,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at $84,354,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $12,620,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $536.98 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.63 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

