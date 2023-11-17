Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 668,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,616 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 579.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 89.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

