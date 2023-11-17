Westpac Banking Corp Sells 62,098 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,098 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,867,000 after purchasing an additional 136,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CF. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CF opened at $80.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $109.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

