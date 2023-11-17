Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 269,481 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 91.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 564,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,481 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $25,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.