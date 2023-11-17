Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.80 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1,096.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,186 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Casey’s General Stores worth $24,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 102.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,800,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $281.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

