Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187,797 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $27,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

