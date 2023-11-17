DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5,097.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,108 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of DocuSign worth $25,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,778 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,667,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

