BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,553 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,549 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,872.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

