Westpac Banking Corp Sells 412,679 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412,679 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 299,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 117,976 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 234,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth $311,000.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

SHO stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.