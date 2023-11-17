Westpac Banking Corp Takes $1.62 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

BNL stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

